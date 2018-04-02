 Federal government raises alarm over unhealthy condition of imported rice - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today
Federal government raises alarm over unhealthy condition of imported rice
The Federal Government has raised alarm over the unhealthy status of smuggled imported rice being dumped in the country calling on Nigerians not to consume them. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a media briefing in Lagos

