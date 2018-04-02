Federal government raises alarm over unhealthy condition of imported rice - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Federal government raises alarm over unhealthy condition of imported rice – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Federal government raises alarm over unhealthy condition of imported rice
TODAY.NG
The Federal Government has raised alarm over the unhealthy status of smuggled imported rice being dumped in the country calling on Nigerians not to consume them. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a media briefing in Lagos …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!