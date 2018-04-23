 Federal lawmaker offers free medical treatment to constituents in Sokoto — Nigeria Today
Federal lawmaker offers free medical treatment to constituents in Sokoto

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki (APC-Sokoto), has commenced free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents in his efforts to uplift their wellbeing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency of Sokoto state, is providing the healthcare service in collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

