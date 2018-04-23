Federal lawmaker offers free medical treatment to constituents in Sokoto — Nigeria Today

Federal lawmaker offers free medical treatment to constituents in Sokoto

Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki (APC-Sokoto), has commenced free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents in his efforts to uplift their wellbeing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency of Sokoto state, is providing the healthcare service in collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

