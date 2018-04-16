Federal University Lokoja Matriculates 1,606 Students 2017/2018 — Nigeria Today

Federal University Lokoja Matriculates 1,606 Students 2017/2018

Federal University Lokoja Matriculates 1,606 Students 2017/2018 The Federal University Lokoja during her 6th Matriculation Ceremony held on 10th April, 2018 has matriculated about one thousand six hundred and six students at the University Auditorium, Adankolo Campus, Lokoja. Matriculates 1,606 Students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Angela Freeman Miri congratulated the matriculating students, …

The post Federal University Lokoja Matriculates 1,606 Students 2017/2018 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

