Federal University Lokoja Matriculates 1,606 Students 2017/2018 — Nigeria Today

Federal University Lokoja Matriculates 1,606 Students 2017/2018
Federal University Lokoja Matriculates 1,606 Students 2017/2018 The Federal University Lokoja during her 6th Matriculation Ceremony held on 10th April, 2018 has matriculated about one thousand six hundred and six students at the University Auditorium, Adankolo Campus, Lokoja. Matriculates 1,606 Students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Angela Freeman Miri congratulated the matriculating students, …
