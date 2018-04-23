Felabration 2018: Festival Theme Announced - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Felabration 2018: Festival Theme Announced – P.M. News
P.M. News
Felabration 2018: Festival Theme Announced
P.M. News
Ayodele Efunla. “BABA AT 80 : OVERTAKING OVERTAKE “, will be the theme of this year's FELABRATION. FELA will be, posthumously, 80 years old this year, October 15. FELABRATION 2018, is poised to celebrate the milestone. This year's event holds between …
Felabration 2018 Unveils Theme
