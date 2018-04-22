FELABRATION 2018: ‘OVERTAKE DON OVERTAKE OVERTAKE’ — Nigeria Today

FELABRATION 2018: ‘OVERTAKE DON OVERTAKE OVERTAKE’

Organisers of Felabration, the annual festival to honour the legacy of Afrobeat creator, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti have announced activities that will begin on October 15-his posthumous, 80th birthday.

This year’s event holds between October 15 and 21, 2018. And the theme song is Fela’s hit tune, ‘Overtake Don Overtake Overtake’.

The event kicks-off on that Monday 15, with its traditional symposium- ‘The FELA Debates’. This is a segment of the annual festival which provokes intellectual discourse around topical contemporary African issues. The debates seek to engage people in espousing ideas and ideals towards solving the myriad of problems confronting the African continent.

However, the secondary school debates which is built around children’s competitiveness in logic, comes a few weeks before the main festival commences. It is usually a contest between the private and public schools in Lagos state.

The main event is the seven-day music concerts which commences on the night of the opening day, October 15. This year, all top Nigeria artistes have indicated willingness to perform at the festival. Plans are also in top gear to bring in some international musicians.

Felabration Art and Afrobeat Dance competitions will make their second appearance this year. The art competition is a contest on Fela related issues. While the Afrobeat dance competition seeks to bring out the best in the dancing prowess of the youths.

