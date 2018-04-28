Female corps member dies after ‘Man o war’ drilling exercise in Kwara NYSC orientation camp — Nigeria Today

Female corps member dies after ‘Man o war’ drilling exercise in Kwara NYSC orientation camp





A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reportedly lost her life after she got injured during a “Man o War” drilling exercise in the ongoing orientation camp at Yikpata camp in Edu local government council of Kwara state.

The deceased who’s been identified as Hilda Eva Amadi, an Oil and Gas graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, fell from the string while participating in the drilling exercise.

According to reports, she was rushed to the NYSC clinic at the camp for medical attention, where she was allegedly attended to by corps members who are medical personnel at the clinic.





She was later transferred to General Hospital in Ilorin for further medical attention and that was where she was passed away.

The state Public Relations Officer of the NYSC, Mr. Oladipo Morakinyo, has confirmed the death of the Corps member.

