Female Corps Member Dies In Kwara NYSC Camp — Nigeria Today

Female Corps Member Dies In Kwara NYSC Camp

A female Corps member at the National Youth Service Corps camp at Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State has been reported dead.

The deceased, Miss Hilda Eva Amadi, was said to have died following a severe injury she sustained during a “Man o War” drilling exercise in the ongoing orientation camp.

Specifically, Amadi, who was said to have studied Oil and Gas at University of Port Harcourt, was said to have suffered a bone fracture during the morning drill on April 23 and was rushed to the camp’s clinic.

Sources told The Punch that she was later taken to a government hospital in Ilorin when her condition degenerated. She reportedly died in the hospital.

The Kwara State Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Mr. Oladipo Morakinyo confirmed the demise of the corps member.

He stated that the circumstances of Amadi’s death and its cause will soon be made public. He added that autopsy and coronary reports were being awaited.

Meanwhile, the scheme has denied media report that it introduced Sharia practices in the administration of the FCT orientation camp.

A national daily had reported that the newly-appointed FCT Coordinator, Mallam Bello Balama, introduced Sharia practice in the camp because he said that “it is sinful for him as Muslim to head a camp where alcohol is sold.”

“The NYSC Management views this allegation very seriously and wishes to state that there is nothing like Introduction of Sharia Practice in any NYSC Orientation Camp including the FCT Camp. “However, Management wishes to state that the scheme runs a prototype policy in all NYSC Orientation Camps Nationwide. The camps are coordinated with a uniform timetable. There is also freedom of worship for both Muslim and Christian corps members,” the NYSC had said.

