Female Fan Asks to Hang out With Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo, Check Out His Epic Reply — Nigeria Today

Female Fan Asks to Hang out With Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo, Check Out His Epic Reply
David Oyelowo, star of Hollywood movie, Gringo, is Nigerian born and has never been shy to admit it. While on holiday in Paris, he posted a photo where he stood beside the Eiffel tower. The comments section of this post took on a very interesting look afterwards when a female fan by the handle @bkhdeli […]
The post Female Fan Asks to Hang out With Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo, Check Out His Epic Reply appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!