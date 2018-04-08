Female Fan Asks to Hang out With Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo, Check Out His Epic Reply — Nigeria Today

Female Fan Asks to Hang out With Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo, Check Out His Epic Reply

David Oyelowo, star of Hollywood movie, Gringo, is Nigerian born and has never been shy to admit it. While on holiday in Paris, he posted a photo where he stood beside the Eiffel tower. The comments section of this post took on a very interesting look afterwards when a female fan by the handle @bkhdeli […]

The post Female Fan Asks to Hang out With Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo, Check Out His Epic Reply appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

