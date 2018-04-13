 Female NYSC Member Arrested And Remanded In Custody For Fraud — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Female NYSC Member Arrested And Remanded In Custody For Fraud

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

– Female NYSC Member Arrested And Remanded In Custody For Fraud. Her alleged accomplices are said to be at large – The EFCC says further investigation showed six different accounts in different banks with huge amount of money. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal office, arraigned one Maduako Ugonma Chinomso before Justice …

The post Female NYSC Member Arrested And Remanded In Custody For Fraud appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.