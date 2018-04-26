Female NYSC members turn their Khaki to bum shorts (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Female NYSC members turn their Khaki to bum shorts (Photo)





Some pretty young ladies have been trailed with criticisms on social media after they turned their NYSC uniform into bum shorts.

The below photo of some female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) rocking their customized khaki in style, has emerged online and is making rounds on social media.

The young ladies who have been trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms by online users, were seen wearing a re-designed khaki uniform in an ‘inappropriate’ way where the trouser was turned to shorts.

The identities of the corps members or where in Nigeria the photo was taken, were not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.





