Female student who tried cheating by scribbling answers on her slippers caught — Nigeria Today

Female student who tried cheating by scribbling answers on her slippers caught





A female student was reportedly nabbed after she was spotted engaging in examination malpractice in an ‘improvised’ way.

The lady who is reported to be a student of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state, was caught after she was seen copying from the ‘expo’/answers she wrote on a pair of Flip-flops/slippers she wore to the exam.

According to reports, after being caught, the student was penalized and also had her footwear seized.





