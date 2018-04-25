Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Dino Melaye's Arrest & Hospitalization - Nigerians React — Nigeria Today

The saga involving Nigeria Immigration, Nigeria Police Force and the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Dino Melaye have taken a bad turn this week and it has ended up with the hospitalization of the senator. The senate has been trending in recent time since the Mace was carted away by hoodlums believed to be loyal to Sen. Omo-Agege.

It was gathered and confirmed by TVC News platform, Journalist Hangout that Melaye jumped out of police hilux vehicle conveying him to Kogi State to answer for the crimes which he has been alleged to have committed.

However, the former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has finally spoken on the incessant molestation of Sen. Dino via a tweet on his handle and accused President Buhari of witch-hunting his friends (Dino Melaye) who opposes him.

See what he wrote below and people’s reactions.