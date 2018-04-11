 Feminism, Giving Up Makeup & #MeToo! Variety Magazine’s Latest Issue focuses on the Power of Women like Alicia Keys — Nigeria Today
Feminism, Giving Up Makeup & #MeToo! Variety Magazine’s Latest Issue focuses on the Power of Women like Alicia Keys

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Grammy Award-winning musician Alicia Keys talks to Variety on Feminism, Giving up makeup and the #MeToo movement as she covers the magazine, barefaced. Read excerpts from her interview below: On giving up Makeup: Sometimes, I want some damn makeup, and I’m going to wear it! Guess what — if I want to wear red lipstick and put eyelashes on, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

