Fendi Gang! Mr Eazi parties with Big Sean, Jhene Aiko & Diplo in London — Nigeria Today

Fendi Gang! Mr Eazi parties with Big Sean, Jhene Aiko & Diplo in London

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Apart from his musical prowess, Mr Eazi has also been known to rock the style game from time to time. He does so again as he attends a party hosted by Italian luxury fashion house Fendi in London. His team shared pictures of his time there as he partied with lovebirds Big Sean & Jhene […]

