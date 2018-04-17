 Festus Keyamo appointed Spokesperson of Buhari’s 2019 Campaign — Nigeria Today
Festus Keyamo appointed Spokesperson of Buhari’s 2019 Campaign

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lawyer Festus Keyamo has been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s 2019 elections campaign. Keyamo shared the news on his Twitter. The role equates to being the official spokesperson of Buhari’s presidential campaign, he wrote. He shared a photo of his appointment letter, writing: With this letter below, I have just been appointed the […]

