FFK Reacts To Buhari's Approval Of $1Billion To Acquire Weapons To Fight Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

In another tweet, after calling Kogi deState Governor, Yahaya Bello a “Boy” and a “useful idiot”, the former aviation minister and senior advocate of Nigeria, Chief Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the approval of $1billion by president Buhari for acquiring weapons to fight boko haram.

Chief Kayode believe the money is not set out to acquire any weapons, rather he believes the fund will be for the campaign and re-election of the president for 2nd term. See his tweet below….





It is common knowledge, and I wrote it at the time, that Dapchi had one purpose: it was stage-managed by the govt. to justify the release of yet another $1 billon dollars to “fight Boko Haram”. Truth is the money will be used, not for BH, but to fund Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign