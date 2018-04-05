FFK Reacts To Yahay Bello's Declaration That He Will Jump Into Fire If Buhari Asked Him — Nigeria Today

FFK Reacts To Yahay Bello’s Declaration That He Will Jump Into Fire If Buhari Asked Him
The former Aviation Minister and presidential aide during Obasanjo time, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (SAN) have mockingly reacted to the Kogi State Governor’s declaration that he will gladly jump into a fire if president Buhari asked him to do so.
In FFK’s reaction via his Twitter handle, he called Yahaya Bello a boy and a useful idiot who doesn’t know his left or right.. In his words;
“If President Buhari asks me to jump into fire, I will not hesitate to jump into it”- Gov. Yahaya Bello
When I wrote that this boy was a useful idiot and an accursed slave some said I was being harsh.Truth is that he is worse than that.His mental faculties are non-functional.
