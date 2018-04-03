FG accuses Benin, Cameroon republics of sabotaging local rice production - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FG accuses Benin, Cameroon republics of sabotaging local rice production – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG accuses Benin, Cameroon republics of sabotaging local rice production
Vanguard
LAGOS—The Federal Government is to initiate an awareness campaign to sensitise Nigerians on inherent dangers in consuming imported rice, and accused neighbouring Benin and Cameroon of making policies to undermine the country's rice revolution …
