 FG accuses Benin, Cameroon republics of sabotaging local rice production - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG accuses Benin, Cameroon republics of sabotaging local rice production – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG accuses Benin, Cameroon republics of sabotaging local rice production
Vanguard
LAGOS—The Federal Government is to initiate an awareness campaign to sensitise Nigerians on inherent dangers in consuming imported rice, and accused neighbouring Benin and Cameroon of making policies to undermine the country's rice revolution
Nigeria to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production 2020 – Lai MohammedPremium Times
FG Warns Nigerians Against Imported RiceNaija News
FG Raises Alarm Over Unhealthy Imported RiceConcise News
WorldStage –P.M. News
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.