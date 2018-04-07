FG approves construction of cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FG approves construction of cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers – Vanguard
|
FG approves construction of cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers
Vanguard
The Federal Government has given approval to Green Energy International Limited to commence the construction of the 12 million standard cubic feet per day, MMSCFD, capacity Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, extraction plant at Ikuru Town, in Rivers State …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!