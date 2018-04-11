FG Approves New University For Nigerian Army — Nigeria Today

FG Approves New University For Nigerian Army

The federal government has approved the creation of a new university for the Nigerian Army.

The approval was granted on Wednesday, April 11, by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting in Abuja.

It was gathered that the university will be located in Biu, Borno State.

The approval follows the presentation of a memo by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Mr. Adamu announced the approval while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the council.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, had earlier in March announced that the Nigerian Army will upgrade the Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies to a full fledge University of Technology and Environmental Studies.

“The university was conceived as a unique one that will be different from conventional universities in Nigeria.

“The concept is to make it a solution provider and a centre of excellence for a variety of technologically related ventures such as generation and armament production,” the army chief said.

