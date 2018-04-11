 FG approves Nigerian Army University — Nigeria Today
FG approves Nigerian Army University

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the establishment of the Nigerian Army University. The university will be located in Biu, Borno State. Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the cabinet meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had earlier in […]

