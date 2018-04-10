FG boosts power supply in Abia - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FG boosts power supply in Abia – Vanguard

FG boosts power supply in Abia

Vanguard

UMUAHIA—THE Federal Government yesterday, announced that it has added 40 megawatts mobile power transformer to the 132/33KV to Ohiya Transmission sub-station in Umuahia, as part of its effort to improve power supply in Abia State. Fashola. It also …



