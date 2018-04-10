 FG boosts power supply in Abia - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG boosts power supply in Abia – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

FG boosts power supply in Abia
Vanguard
UMUAHIA—THE Federal Government yesterday, announced that it has added 40 megawatts mobile power transformer to the 132/33KV to Ohiya Transmission sub-station in Umuahia, as part of its effort to improve power supply in Abia State. Fashola. It also

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.