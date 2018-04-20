FG Bypasses EFCC, ICPC, NFIU Structures, Appoints Special Investigator to Trace Loot — Nigeria Today

FG Bypasses EFCC, ICPC, NFIU Structures, Appoints Special Investigator to Trace Loot

The Federal Government has appointed a London based Nigerian private investigator, Victor Uwajeh, to help the government trace and recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption, bypassing constitutionally established anti-corruption institutions like the EFCC, ICPC and the NFIU.

The appointment of Uwajeh is obtained in a letter signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution Matters, Okoi Obono-Obla.

Uwajeh has worked as a consultant to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Private investigator to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), consultant to the EFCC, Special Assistant to Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs, Narcotics, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption, among others.

The letter, dated March 22, 2018, said Uwajeh’s application has been considered for engagement as special investigator to his panel.

The letter of engagement reads: “Reference is being made to your letter dated March 15, 2018, “

I am pleased to inform you that your application has been considered for engagement as a special investigator to the panel.”

“Consequent upon this appointment, you are to trace and where necessary, recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud for the Federal Government of Nigeria in line with the mandate of the panel. This appointment is subject to terms and conditions as may be expressed in a duly executed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”

