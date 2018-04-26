 FG Clueless On Insecurity, Benue Killings – Fayose — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG Clueless On Insecurity, Benue Killings – Fayose

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking necessary action to stop incessant killings in Benue State and other parts of the country. The governor who was reacting to the latest killings by herdsmen in Benue State, wondered why a retired Army general and one-time military Head of State […]

The post FG Clueless On Insecurity, Benue Killings – Fayose appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.