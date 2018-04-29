FG Commences Rehabilitation Of 36.5km Road In Taraba — Nigeria Today

FG Commences Rehabilitation Of 36.5km Road In Taraba
The Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly, Emmanuel Bwacha, has flagged off the rehabilitation of 36.5 kilometers Wukari -Ibi road, which is expected to gulp N1 billion. Bwacha, while flagging off the rehabilitation of the road yesterday in Wukari, explained that the project, which was approved jointly by the Federal Ministry […]
The post FG Commences Rehabilitation Of 36.5km Road In Taraba appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!