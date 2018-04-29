 FG Commences Rehabilitation Of 36.5km Road In Taraba — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG Commences Rehabilitation Of 36.5km Road In Taraba

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly, Emmanuel Bwacha, has flagged off the rehabilitation of 36.5 kilometers Wukari -Ibi road, which is expected to gulp N1 billion. Bwacha, while flagging off the rehabilitation of the road yesterday in Wukari, explained that the project, which was approved jointly by the Federal Ministry […]

The post FG Commences Rehabilitation Of 36.5km Road In Taraba appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.