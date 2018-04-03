FG commits over N6.3b to Federal Polytechnic, Bali — Nigeria Today

FG commits over N6.3b to Federal Polytechnic, Bali

Federal Government in its strides to providing quality tertiary education has released over N6.3billion to Federal Polytechnic, Bali.

According to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Tuesday, the institution has received a total intervention disbursement of N6, 313,900billion to enable the polytechnic

construct various physical infrastructure and procure several academic facilities for science and engineering programs.

Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, at the commissioning of 22 projects for the polytechnic commended themanagement of the polytechnic for its foresight in providing not only the needed infrastructure and equipment for programs already being offered by the institutions but those that are being anticipated.

“Planning ahead is extremely crucial to the educational sector and the nation in general hence, commissioning the projects is a way of encouraging the institution to become a Centre of Excellence in Agriculture Technology”.

The commissioned projects are Academic Staff Office Block, 500-Seats Capacity Lecture Theatre, Electrical/Electronics and Computer Engineering Complex, 500-Seats Capacity Library Complex, 280 Seats Capacity ICT Centre Annex, One-Storey Block of School of Environmental Science and Technology, and One Block of 2nos Laboratories for Chemistry and Biology.

Others are Building and Civil Engineering Workshops, Block Making and Concrete Practical Shed and Implement Shade, Animal Farm Complex, Two 60-Seater Luxurious Buses, One 30-Seater Coaster Bus, Four 16-Seater Toyota Hiace Buses, One Combined Harvester Automobile, One 10,000litres Capacity Water Tanker, and Four Toyota Hilux.

Saidu Umaru Jen, the Rector of the Polytechnic, explained that the provision of the required facilities through TETFund intervention has made it possible for the polytechnic to complete self-study questionnaires for 11 National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs as required by the national Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for resource inspection visitation.

He said “through TETFund intervention the polytechnic has completed its self-study questionnaires for 11 National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs as required by the national Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for resource inspection visitation.

“The programs include Computer Engineering Technology, Electrical-Electronic Engineering Technology, Building Engineering Technology, Architectural Technology, Agric and Bioenvironmental Technology, among others”.

He also explained that through TETFund interventions, the polytechnic has been able to improve on its human resource capacities, “a total number of 114 staff have attended conferences, while 40 academic staff have completed Masters Degrees programmes; nine are undergoing Masters Studies and seven undergoing Ph.D programmes under TETFund AST&D programme”.

The Chairperson of the Governing Council of the polytechnic, Hajia Aisha Yelwa stated that the role of TETFund in providing critical infrastructure and equipment for teaching and learning cannot be overemphasised as it remains the most reliable means of getting facilities that enable tertiary institutions to compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

“The projects lined up for commissioning is an assurance of the readiness of the polytechnic to compete favourably with other tertiary institutions in the country in terms of infrastructure,

notwithstanding that it was established less than a decade ago” she said.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja.

