FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa — Nigeria Today

FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike dabiri –Erewa on Monday described the killing of Clement Nwaogu, another Nigerian in Rustenburg, South Africa as unfortunate. Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement in Abuja condemned the burning of Nwaogu to death by a mob in the latest xenophobia attack in South […]

The post FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

