FG Confirms Recovery Of $322.5m Abacha Loot From Switzerland — Nigeria Today

FG Confirms Recovery Of $322.5m Abacha Loot From Switzerland

The federal government confirmed yesterday that the sum of $322,515,931.83 being part of monies looted by late head of state, General Sani Abacha was received into a special account in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on December 18, 2017 from the Swiss government. The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who confirmed this however […]

The post FG Confirms Recovery Of $322.5m Abacha Loot From Switzerland appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

