FG Decries Offa Armed Robbery Attack, Vows To Arrest Perpetrators — Nigeria Today

FG Decries Offa Armed Robbery Attack, Vows To Arrest Perpetrators

The federal government yesterday assured Nigerians that those behind last Thursday’s armed robbery and killings in Offa, Kwara State would be arrested and brought to book. Minister of Information, Alh Lai Muhammed gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfathah Ahmed at the government house, Ilorin. He said the […]

The post FG Decries Offa Armed Robbery Attack, Vows To Arrest Perpetrators appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

