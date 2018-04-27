FG happy with pace of work at OPAC Refinery — Nigeria Today

FG happy with pace of work at OPAC Refinery
In furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to improve domestic refining capacity and ongoing efforts in the support of the establishment of third party financed modular refineries, a team from the office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources led by Rabiu Suleiman, senior technical adviser to minister of state for…
The post FG happy with pace of work at OPAC Refinery appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!