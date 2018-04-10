FG has boosted Abia power supply with 7,000 megawatts, says Fashola — Nigeria Today

FG has boosted Abia power supply with 7,000 megawatts, says Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has disclosed the boosting of Umuahia sub-station with 7, 000 megawatts.

He said the expansion of the sub station with 40MVA transformer, has increased its transmission capacity from 80MVA to 120MVA.



In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Fashola said the Federal Government was currently investing to expand the transmission capacity through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to him, the effort was to improve service capacity, especially against the rise in consumers’ demand.

He added that the over 90 projects for transmission expansion would enable the DISCOS to improve power supply and service delivery to the communities.

He appealed to the DISCOS to take ownership of the facilities and ensure that they are safeguarded and managed properly.



He also appealed to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity (NBET) to improve on the timelines it takes to process payment to the DISCOS and adopt business orientation.

This, he said, would ensure that they collect enough energy from the DISCOS to help retail the bulk energy.



Fashola tasked the distribution companies to resolve consumer’s complaints and improve the quality and capacity of the equipment.

