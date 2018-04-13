FG has no special interest in Ekiti guber Poll, Say Security Chiefs — Nigeria Today

FG has no special interest in Ekiti guber Poll, Say Security Chiefs

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Security Chiefs in Ekiti State have said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no special interest in the July 14 governorship election as speculated in some quarters.

The security chiefs during an interactive session with political stakeholders in Ekiti state held at the state police command Iyin road, described as untrue the rumour making the round that the FG was planning to deploy federal might to impose his candidate on the state.

They also warned leaders of political parties against violence before and during the election, stating that any culprit found would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Those at the meeting were: Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, the Director of State Services(DSS), Mrs Promise Ihenacho, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Mr Donatus Ikemefuna, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Mr Ismail Kugu, among others.

Stakeholders at the meeting included: the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase, State Assistant Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Mr Gbenga Akinwumi, Accord Party State Chairman, Chief Samuel Odeoba, Chairman,

Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) , Ekiti Council, Rotimi Ojomoyela and representatives of other parties.

Addressing the gathering, the Police Commissioner mr Ibrahim chafe gave an assurance that every political party would be given equal opportunity adding that the command had mapped out strategies to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Chafe said intelligence information revealed that some politicians were secretly training youth to perpetrate electoral fraud, warning that such would not be tolerated in the state.

“We have realized that the FG can’t interfere with Ekiti election and that was why we have been giving all political parties the free hands to operate. Our neutrality accounted for the relative peace being enjoyed in Ekiti today, we are not partisan and we will never be.

“Ekiti was best known and respected as the Fountain of Knowledge, we want you to demonstrate this in this coming election, Chafe advised.

Chafe added that the security outfits in the state were working together to ensure that the election was held without any hitch.

“We are well prepared in terms of logistics and personnel. We will ensure orderliness during the primaries in all parties, campaigns, and on the day of election.

“We have warned politicians against attacking their opponents, let there be mutual respect.

I am particularly happy that you are no longer ready to be used for thuggery, this will make our job easier.

“We are going to give all parties equal opportunities and if we do this, we expect that all politicians must be guided by the provisions of the Electoral and party guidelines”.

Speaking for the parties, the State PDP Chairman, Oguntuase and the APC Assistant Organising Secretary, Akinwumi, promised that all the parties would give maximum cooperation for the success of the election.

However, the stakeholders called on INEC to remain an unbiased umpire and ensure that the votes of the people count.

The post FG has no special interest in Ekiti guber Poll, Say Security Chiefs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

