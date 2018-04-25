 FG hasn't done enough on infrastructure maintenance – Fashola - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG hasn’t done enough on infrastructure maintenance – Fashola – The Punch

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

FG hasn't done enough on infrastructure maintenance – Fashola
The Punch
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja. The Federal Government has not done enough in the area of maintenance of infrastructure across the country, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said. Fashola stated this while receiving an award of
Fg Addressing Rural-urban Migration Through Infrastructure, Agric Development, Says FasholaThe Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.