FG hasn't done enough on infrastructure maintenance – Fashola - The Punch — Nigeria Today

FG hasn’t done enough on infrastructure maintenance – Fashola – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FG hasn't done enough on infrastructure maintenance – Fashola
The Punch
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja. The Federal Government has not done enough in the area of maintenance of infrastructure across the country, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said. Fashola stated this while receiving an award of …
Fg Addressing Rural-urban Migration Through Infrastructure, Agric Development, Says Fashola
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!