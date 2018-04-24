 FG mulls higher tariff on importation of older vehicles — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG mulls higher tariff on importation of older vehicles

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In view of the increase in air pollution and high effects of sulphur oxide emission on the environment, the federal government on Tuesday revealed plans to increase tariff on importation of rickety and older vehicles into the country. Apart from addressing concerns of health hazards associations with importation of such kind of vehicle, the government said, discouraging…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG mulls higher tariff on importation of older vehicles appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.