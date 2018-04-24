FG mulls higher tariff on importation of older vehicles — Nigeria Today

FG mulls higher tariff on importation of older vehicles

In view of the increase in air pollution and high effects of sulphur oxide emission on the environment, the federal government on Tuesday revealed plans to increase tariff on importation of rickety and older vehicles into the country. Apart from addressing concerns of health hazards associations with importation of such kind of vehicle, the government said, discouraging…

