FG orders probe of NASS invasion — Nigeria Today

FG orders probe of NASS invasion

The Federal Government has directed security agencies to immediately unravel the circumstances surrounding the invasion of the National Assembly and subsequent snatching of the Senate mace by thugs on Wednesday. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the government was shocked at the breach of security and the invasion. He said the security around the National Assembly complex would be reinforced to prevent a recurrence.

