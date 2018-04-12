FG partners AU on scientific innovations — Nigeria Today

FG partners AU on scientific innovations

Federal Government has expressed willingness to cooperate with the African Union, AU, to

advance science and technology innovations as well as develop competence and skills that will

enable Africa combat poverty and underdevelopment.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this when the

Commissioner of the Human Resources, Science and Technology Department, HRST, of the

African Union Commission, AUC, Prof. Sarah Anyang, paid him a courtesy visit in his office

recently.

Onu commended the AU for spearheading Africa to move in a new direction, adding that with

its abundant material resources, African nations must embrace a knowledge and innovation

driven economy in order to add value and diversify her economy.

He recalled that most developed parts of the world came to Africa to exploit its raw materials

and challenged African scientists to focus on the study of materials science, mathematics,

medicine and others.

“African nations must pay special attention to science and technology innovations so that we

will now use the instrument of science and technology innovation to add value to the

enormous raw materials we have , that is the only way we can create jobs, for our people ,

grow the economy further and fight poverty,” he advised.

Earlier, Prof. Abgor stressed the need for Nigeria and AU to work together.

“In the march of progress for Africa we want, Africa that we envisage and the paradise that

African can become.

“The youths of Africa are our strength and also the leaders of tomorrow hence they must be

given the right environment to develop and the right competence and skills to be able to

participate in the development of Africa we want,” she added.

She disclosed that Pan African University, which is a flagship of continental Educational Strategy

for Africa, was open to African youths to apply for the scholarship programme on AU website.

The AU commissioner also disclosed that the Pan African Universities run five specialised

trainings in five different universities in Algeria, Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroun and South Africa, and

sponsored fully by AU member states from Masters’ level to PhD.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

