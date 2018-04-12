FG partners AU on scientific innovations — Nigeria Today

FG partners AU on scientific innovations
Federal Government has expressed willingness to cooperate with the African Union, AU, to
advance science and technology innovations as well as develop competence and skills that will
enable Africa combat poverty and underdevelopment.
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this when the
Commissioner of the Human Resources, Science and Technology Department, HRST, of the
African Union Commission, AUC, Prof. Sarah Anyang, paid him a courtesy visit in his office
recently.
Onu commended the AU for spearheading Africa to move in a new direction, adding that with
its abundant material resources, African nations must embrace a knowledge and innovation
driven economy in order to add value and diversify her economy.
He recalled that most developed parts of the world came to Africa to exploit its raw materials
and challenged African scientists to focus on the study of materials science, mathematics,
medicine and others.
“African nations must pay special attention to science and technology innovations so that we
will now use the instrument of science and technology innovation to add value to the
enormous raw materials we have , that is the only way we can create jobs, for our people ,
grow the economy further and fight poverty,” he advised.
Earlier, Prof. Abgor stressed the need for Nigeria and AU to work together.
“In the march of progress for Africa we want, Africa that we envisage and the paradise that
African can become.
“The youths of Africa are our strength and also the leaders of tomorrow hence they must be
given the right environment to develop and the right competence and skills to be able to
participate in the development of Africa we want,” she added.
She disclosed that Pan African University, which is a flagship of continental Educational Strategy
for Africa, was open to African youths to apply for the scholarship programme on AU website.
The AU commissioner also disclosed that the Pan African Universities run five specialised
trainings in five different universities in Algeria, Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroun and South Africa, and
sponsored fully by AU member states from Masters’ level to PhD.
