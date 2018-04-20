FG Passionate About Youth Development – Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

FG Passionate About Youth Development – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday reiterated the commitment and passion of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to youth development. The minister spoke in Abeokuta while fielding questions from newsmen on the sidelines of the African Drum Festival. Mohammed dismissed reports quoting President Muhammadu Buhari as describing all Nigerian youths as lazy. “Some people have just made […]

The post FG Passionate About Youth Development – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

