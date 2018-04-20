FG paying lip service to anti-corruption war — Maduka — Nigeria Today

FG paying lip service to anti-corruption war — Maduka

By Prince Okafor

Lagos—FORMER Director General, DG, of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Mr. Vincent Maduka, yesterday reviewed the Federal Government anti-corruption fight and declared that the government was paying lip service to the campaign.

He equally decried the replacement of ‘Freedom’ with ‘Faith’ in the Coat of Arms, contending that, “we seem to have launched our penchant for leaving all failures and successes to divine powers and faith.”

Speaking during the 5th convocation lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, titled: ‘Nigeria: Value Re-orientation and the Media’ he said: “With regard to the current media participation in the federal government’s campaign against “corruption”, there appears not to be a link between action and publicity except, perhaps, the occasional report of court processes. There is, no doubt, the occasional insertion of a text or song in NTA and still more infrequent insertions by independent broadcasters, under their respective social service cause.

“The current presidential advisory body on corruption is composed of academics among others, and one would expect that their approach would be scientific and fundamental. Why do most Nigerians in a position of authority act out of impunity, abusing their otherwise limited powers?”

On the unity of the nation, Maduka explained that, “Our coat of arms proclaims “Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.” Up until 1978, it read “Peace, Unity and Freedom.” By replacing Freedom with Faith, we seem to have launched our penchant for leaving all failures and successes to divine powers and faith. Most of us simply treat religion as the solution to our problems, and we do have plenty of problems.

‘’Nigerians are more often than not, angry people, showing impatience, cutting corners and often cheating. Breaking laws or rules is common practice; take the English language, or the behaviour of motorists which is practically barbaric, especially that of the notorious “danfo” (commercial) bus drivers in Lagos and on the trans-state routes.

“What great dreams do we as Nigerians aspire to? We talk about unity. It would be ideal if Nigerians could feel proud of their nation, and hold themselves out as such, whether in our internal dealings or external. There is no doubt where our hearts lie when we are in a confrontation with external forces, as in sports, for example. Still, it gets to be irritating when you meet a Ghanaian abroad and he asks you whether you are Yoruba or Ibo. The Nigerian hardly knows, nor cares, on the other hand, the difference between a Ga and a Fanti from Ghana. With a little experience, even the Ghanaian can tell the Nigerian’s ethnic nationality by the Nigerian’s dress.”

