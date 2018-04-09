FG plans stiffer penalty for terrorists, financiers — Nigeria Today

FG plans stiffer penalty for terrorists, financiers

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Monday the Federal Government has set in motion procedure for the amendment of existing terrorism Act to ensure stiffer penalty for terrorists and their financiers.

Malami said the proposed law currently in the form of a bill would also expand the definition of terrorism and create additional sanctions for perpetrators of terrorism and those funding their activities.

He said the proposed law – the Terrorism Prohibition and Prevention Bill – is meant to replace the current Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 (amended in 2013).

Malami spoke at the opening session of a three-day “regional workshop on prison intelligence in a counter-terrorism context” held in Abuja.

The event put together by the International Institute for Justice and Rule of Law (IIJRL) is being attended by at least eight West African countries including Mauritania, Chad, Kenya and Benin Republic.

Malami, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Etsu, said the move to amend the Terrorism Act was part of government’s measures to strengthen its anti-terrorism mechanisms.

He said: “The new provisions seek to enhance coordination amongst relevant law enforcement, intelligence, prisons and security agencies.

“The new bill has also expanded the definition of terrorist financing and sanctions applicable to terrorists and those who fund terrorists.”

