FG pledges transparency in sales of Afam Power plant and Yola DISCO - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FG pledges transparency in sales of Afam Power plant and Yola DISCO
ABUJA – The Federal Government has appointed transaction advisers for the privatization of Afam Power Generation Plant and Yola Power Distribution Company. This signalled the commencement of the sales of the generation and the distribution companies …
