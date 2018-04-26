FG presents N135m cheque as compensation to families of victims of Apo 8 — Nigeria Today

FG presents N135m cheque as compensation to families of victims of Apo 8

The Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja, presented a cheque of N135 million to victims and family members of the Sept. 18, 2013 killings of some squatters in an uncompleted building in Apo, Abuja. It will be recalled that operatives of the Department of State Security Services, (DSS), allegedly acting on intelligence, raided the building […]

