FG releases another list of ‘looters’, describes first as teaser — Nigeria Today

FG releases another list of ‘looters’, describes first as teaser
The Federal Government has released more names of people who had allegedly looted the nation’s treasury. DAILY POST reported that Lai Mohammed had released the first list of treasury looters at a press conference in Lagos on Friday. The second list was released by Mohammed, who stated that those complaining that the first list was […]
FG releases another list of ‘looters’, describes first as teaser
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!