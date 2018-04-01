 FG releases another list of ‘looters’, describes first as teaser — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG releases another list of ‘looters’, describes first as teaser

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has released more names of people who had allegedly looted the nation’s treasury. DAILY POST reported that Lai Mohammed had released the first list of treasury looters at a press conference in Lagos on Friday. The second list was released by Mohammed, who stated that those complaining that the first list was […]

FG releases another list of ‘looters’, describes first as teaser

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.