FG reverses suspension of DG National Women Development Centre — Nigeria Today

FG reverses suspension of DG National Women Development Centre

The Federal Government has noted with concern the development at the National Women Development Centre, especially the purported suspension of the Director-General Mrs. Mary Ikpere Eta by the Governing Board, which was inaugurated very recently.

A statement by Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq.Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Friday disclosed that Mrs. Mary Ikpere Eta has been directed to resume her duties immediately.

The statement reads “To all intents and purposes, Government reiterates the position that Boards of Agencies are to provide general policy guidelines and frameworks, and not to interfere with the day to day management of the Agencies.

“The Boards and Chief Executive Officers are all appointed by Mr. President, according to stated terms and conditions with clearly established rules and procedures for subjecting Chief Executive Officers to disciplinary measures including suspension from office. In this respect, this process has not been followed.

“Consequently, Government directs the reversal of the suspension of Mrs. Mary Ikpere Eta as the Director-General. She is accordingly directed to resume her duties immediately at the National Women Development Centre.

“Government believes in due process, and will not tolerate any arbitrary action taken by any Board of any Federal Government Agency.” it stated

The government also warned the boards to maintain government Position on sittings, Non-Interference.

Another statement by Lawrence Ojabo, Director Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has urged the boards to adhere strictly to extant regulations and directives of the Federal Government on frequency of sittings and non- interference in the administrative routines and management of the agencies.

The SGF warned that any Managing Director that flouts the directives will bear the costs.

