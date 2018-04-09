 FG says Offa robbery shocking, IG deploys mobile policemen - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG says Offa robbery shocking, IG deploys mobile policemen – The Punch

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

FG says Offa robbery shocking, IG deploys mobile policemen
The Punch
The Federal Government on Sunday said the bank robbery at Offa in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State in which over 30 persons died and millions of naira was stolen on Thursday shocked and grieved the nation. The Minister of Information and
FG "shocked, grieving" over Offa attack, vows actionDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.