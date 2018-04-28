FG signs interim agreement for railway concession - TheCable — Nigeria Today

FG signs interim agreement for railway concession – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
FG signs interim agreement for railway concession
TheCable
The federal government and four companies led by General Electric have signed an agreement to start the interim phase of the Nigerian narrow-gauge railway concession. According to a statement signed by Yewande Thorpe, head of communications, GE Nigeria …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!