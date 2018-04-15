FG To Repatriate 67 Illegal Migrants — Nigeria Today

FG To Repatriate 67 Illegal Migrants
The Comptroller of Immigration, Niger State Command, Mrs Hornby Amadi Onimin, has revealed that the ‘Special Border Corp’, a unit carved out of the service and specifically deployed to patrol the border flanks of the country, has apprehended 67 irregular migrants from Niger. The illegal migrants, who were apprehended at the border in Niger State, […]
The post FG To Repatriate 67 Illegal Migrants appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
