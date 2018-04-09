FG wants to frame me up, Wike alleges — Nigeria Today

FG wants to frame me up, Wike alleges

• Says ‘I have completed all abandoned projects’

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the Federal Government and her agents of plotting to frame him up by planting illegal items on him during any of his trips outside the shores of Nigeria.

Wike said the essence of the plot was to have him quizzed and embarrassed by foreign security agencies just like former Bayelsa State governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, he said his investigations revealed that the Federal Government was using her security agencies to plan the set-up anytime he travels abroad.

“My investigation reveals that the Federal Government, using her security agencies, is planning to set me up anytime I am travelling outside the country. They plan to organise security to storm the hotel I am staying and say they found xyz cash in my possession, after which they would say I was arrested for currency trafficking or whatever offences outside the country.

“They will then precipitate crisis in my state and other parts of Nigeria. They will plan demonstrations to demonise me and claim I have gone outside to embarrass the country. The public odium is meant to smear me before my people and other Nigerians. It is unfortunate, wicked and unfair.

“What they plan is similar to what was once done to the late Alamieyeseigha. They are planning what they call the ‘Alams treatment’ for me. But, by the grace of Almighty God, they will fail,” he said.

Wike explained that though he was neither scared nor disturbed over the plot, he felt the need to alert the nation and the world to the evil and dangerous dimension politics had degenerated in the country.

“I am using this opportunity to alert the world to the sinister plot. I am a law-abiding citizen of this country and countries I visit in the course of my work or holidays. I have never dabbled in anything illegal. So, any attempt to frame me up on trumped up charges or alleged offences is bound to fail.

“What they are doing is just cheap politics. They want to intimidate the opposition into silence as they are already doing with their so-called ‘looters’ list’. It won’t work. We can’t all be intimidated. What we expect government at the centre to do is to showcase to the people their lists of achievements; why they should get a second chance. But they have nothing to show, so they are embarking on intimidation and arm-twisting tactics of the opposition,” the governor said.

Wike is sure of resounding victory at the poll in 2019 “because I have been serving my people diligently and efficiently.

“My works will speak for me. My projects will speak for me. The people of Rivers State will speak for me by voting me back. No shaking.”

Meanwhile, the governor has told organisers of Zik Leadership Prize Award that his administration has been able to promote unity for the overall development of the state.

He said that his administration was committed to making sure that Rivers takes her rightful position in the comity of states in the country.

According to him, a trip round the states under the present dispensation reveals that Rivers under his leadership is one of the leading centres of rapid growth.

He said: “The idea of I started this project without completion amounts to bad governance. My administration has taken the step by completing all abandoned and uncompleted projects.”

