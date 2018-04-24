 FG working towards reducing cost of cancer treatment – Health minister, Adewole — Nigeria Today
FG working towards reducing cost of cancer treatment – Health minister, Adewole

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole on Tuesday declared that the Federal Government was working hard to cause a significant reduction in the cost of cancer treatment. Adewole made this disclosure at the launch of Oyo State five-year cancer control strategic plan, spanning five years (from January 2018 to December 2022), held in Ibadan. […]

