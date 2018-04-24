FG working towards reducing cost of cancer treatment – Health minister, Adewole — Nigeria Today

FG working towards reducing cost of cancer treatment – Health minister, Adewole

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole on Tuesday declared that the Federal Government was working hard to cause a significant reduction in the cost of cancer treatment. Adewole made this disclosure at the launch of Oyo State five-year cancer control strategic plan, spanning five years (from January 2018 to December 2022), held in Ibadan. […]

FG working towards reducing cost of cancer treatment – Health minister, Adewole

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

