FG's support for scrabble sport will boost tourism – Jighere - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 FG's support for scrabble sport will boost tourism – Jighere
FG’s support for scrabble sport will boost tourism – Jighere – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Abuja – Wellington Jighere, the 2015 world scrabble champion, on Monday in Abuja said Federal Government's support for the game of scrabble was necessary because it would boost tourism in Nigeria. Jighere Wellington of Nigeria emerges world scrabble
