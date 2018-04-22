Fidson Healthcare Reports 256% Growth in Profit Before Tax — Nigeria Today

Fidson Healthcare Reports 256% Growth in Profit Before Tax

• Proposes 400% increase in Dividend Payout. By Daniels Ekugo Indigenous Pharmaceutical industry giant, Fidson Healthcare Plc has reported a 256% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for full year 2017. Details of this impressive performance was released recently in the audited financial result submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

